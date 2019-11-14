There were no serious injuries Thursday when two vehicles collided in downtown Emporia.
At about 1:25 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Merchant Street. The crash involved two SUVs, one of which sustained moderate front-end damage while the other had only some minor damage on the driver's side.
Each driver had one passenger in the vehicle at the time of the wreck, but none of the four people involved required emergency transport.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.