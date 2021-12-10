Marion Taylor Browning (Buddy), 90, of Lebo, KS passed away December 5, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 4, 1931 to Walter T. and May Belle Browning in Kansas City, MO. As a young child he fell in love with horses; racing, raising, training, and showing them throughout his life. Buddy loved to hunt and fish, enjoying many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He retired after 30 years with IBEW Electrical Union, Austin, TX.
Buddy married Agnes Geraldine Cox (Gerry), November 7, 1953 in Kansas City, MO and they shared 68 years of marriage together. He is survived by his wife, Gerry, of the home; five daughters, Sue (David) Jordan, Round Mountain, TX, Terry Brooks, Houston, TX, Tonya (Ray) Dow-Zachrel, Lebo, KS, Geri (Hunter) Fugate, Emporia, KS, and Tammy (Jon) Drosche, Goldthwaite, TX; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents and step father, Les Ramsey; two sisters, Shirley Dean Browning and Donna Sue Sloan; brother-in-law, Dorvan Sloan; son-in-law’s, Larry Brooks and David Dow; two great grandsons, Jackson Wade Dow and Jett Wade Dow.
Buddy and Gerry enjoyed many years together in Round Mountain Texas inviting all who came by to enjoy time with their horses and share a meal with them. He designed and built barbeque/smokers and was known for his excellent grilling skills. After retiring Buddy and Gerry enjoyed extensive traveling and later purchased a farm outside of Fort Scott, KS making many new friends within the community. They sold the farm and moved to Lebo, KS in 2012 spending Buddy’s remaining year’s with family, good friends and fishing. Buddy was a faithful family man, a member of the Lebo Baptist Church, and he will be greatly missed.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
