Radius Brewery invited guests to wrap up their 2019 in giving fashion during Tuesday morning's blood drive at the Flinthills Mall.
Donors didn't leave empty-handed, however, with each receiving a gift coupon to the restaurant and free long sleeve shirt courtesy of the American Red Cross.
"Last year, Radius started off by hosting another blood drive during this time, and it went over very well," American Red Cross Central Plains Account Manager Susan Faler said. "We figured it was something we could all partner together to do again, especially when blood supplies are short."
The Red Cross will be hosting additional drives throughout the week, beginning noon - 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church’s west campus; 1 - 6 p.m. Friday at the Flinthills Mall; and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lebo Community Building. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Emporia’s zip code — 66801 — for a list of all upcoming drives in the area.
