Strange times, these are.
But, if you’ve paid attention and noticed a few pages missing from this publication in recent days, well I suppose this message is for you.
There are no sports, hence a role for someone with the title of “sports editor” is negligible.
My time at The Emporia Gazette, has officially been put on pause.
It is likely, though not yet guaranteed, to have also come to an abrupt end.
I have the option to return, once the world of local sports does, which still probably means August at the earliest.
I love much of what I do and many of whom I work with and for.
Enough to wait that long through uncertain waters? I don’t yet know.
What I do know is for the immediate future, outside of a couple projects that were already on my plate, (yes, all-area basketball will still come out next week) the slate is blank.
I’ve had the fortune of witnessing five state team championships (as best as I can recount on somewhat short notice anyway). Chase County softball provided four, while the surprising visit to the Northrock Lanes in Wichita allowed me to see a special day for the Emporia High boys bowling team in 2016, winning state for the Spartans. There have been individual champs, in track, swimming, diving and wrestling.
For Emporia State? My live coverage included events in seven different states and NCAA Tournament postseason play for seven of 15 programs.
The Hornet football team was 2-1 in postseason play against teams not named Northwest Missouri State with my feet in the press box and on the sideline. The women’s basketball team cut down nets for five straight years at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City and was in the NCAA Tournament Championship (Sweet 16) each time.
The Hornet soccer team’s first home postseason match, also a victory? Check. First game at the NCAA Tournament? Check.
I’ve interacted with former and active major league baseball players and have gotten to shoot photos on the sideline of Chiefs games at Arrowhead (pre-Mahomes, but Alex Smith and Jamaal Charles weren’t too shabby either).
There are so many reasons to be thankful, to celebrate even subtle achievements in almost 10 years worth of student-athletes, witnessing both success and failure and sharing in both.
Emporia, it’s been a blessing.
I can’t say that I won’t be doing this again next school year, but I can say with certainty that even if I’m not carrying around a press credential, I may very well have a camera handy. There are too many of you who wouldn’t recognize me otherwise.
And I plan on still being here, being involved, in this community and its scholastic athletics in some capacity.
I am a Spartan and a Hornet, and now feel like I’ve been adopted into families that encompass Bulldogs and Eagles, even Braves, Wildcats, Jaguars and Wolves.
The most thanks go to my other standout sports editors. I served as a stringer with the likes of CJ Moore, Jeff Deters and Jeremy Shapiro. Zach Hacker signed on just weeks after I began, followed by Corbin McGuire and yes, even you Dylan Sherwood. Without them, the experience and growth I’ve tallied over the years wouldn’t have brought me along this far.
ESU Assistant Athletics Director of Media Relations Don Weast has dealt with me more than any other media professional in the last 10 years and (for the most part) has handled my stupid moments with grace, my inquiries with informed responses and has demonstrated a consistent window into the world of collegiate athletics. He and KVOE’s Greg Rahe and I have shared thousands upon thousands of miles of travel to Hornet football and basketball games over a full six seasons and parts of two others, letting me not only soak up current information but years of Emporia State history.
Kent Weiser, ESU’s Director of Athletics has also become not just a quality reference and staunch supporter, but a friend. He’s been as candid as possible on the record and has helped keep me in the loop.
Curtis Simons and a countless number of Emporia High administrators and staff have always provided me the opportunity to reach out and dive into the Spartans’ sports, even though prior to this season I had sparse contact at best.
And the coaches. I could create a very lengthy roll call of so many names, both at ESU and with every high school I’ve journeyed to, that has been nothing short of wonderful to work with, whether visiting practice, fielding phone calls or thoughtful discussions when out and about. Thank you for your time, your insight and “especially” your box scores when my own schedule or space allowed little else.
Student-athletes, especially the ones who feel slighted with the present state of affairs, whether your season was cut short by one game or 30, or maybe preseason practices were barely scheduled before the calendar slammed shut. These are definitely confusing, if not unprecedented, times. Part of the growing and learning process is how to handle such events, how to keep some level of drive and pursuit through them. It’s very rarely deemed as fun, but in the realm of life it’s a valuable lesson and necessity. Thank you for handling my unannounced visits to practice or my banter around your hallways and fields of play with ease and kindness.
May the next stages of your life bring the stability and solace that these present months cannot.
To the readers, those who often comment on my meanderings, (yes Mom, you too); thanks for your frequent kindness and support. I’m certain there were times I was short-sighted and missed some accomplishment(s) by your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild. The attempt was always there to keep it relatively an even playing field, but especially this last year, as our department was cut in half, priorities had to be made, with little or no advisement. That usually resulted in me making weary, educated decisions based on whatever I had on my plate or hoped to receive on any given day.
As much as I didn’t accomplish, I’d like to think that through my stories and photographs since I began this role in 2012, I also did exactly what I set out to do: provide support of the local sports scene for the past, present and future.
Wherever my next steps take me, virus or not, that much will not change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.