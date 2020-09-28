Lyon County Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and five new recoveries, Monday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases back up to 67.
That brings the total number of positives recorded since March to 1,067, including 964 recoveries and 35 deaths. There were three additional death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are hospitalized.
The county reported two active clusters related to colleges and universities and schools.
There were seven active cases in the colleges and universities cluster, out of 61 total cases. Schools had one active cases out of five total cases.
The update comes as Kansas saw another seven-day record for new coronavirus cases, with 16% of the tests for the virus during that period coming back positive.
KDHE said the state had 2,037 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Friday, an increase of 3.6% to make the total 58,629 since the pandemic reached the state in early March. Kansas had an average of 667 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, or 7% higher than the previous record of 622 for the seven days ending Wednesday.
The state also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 637. Deaths continued to represent about 1.1% of the total cases.
The state has seen its testing increase since September began to about an average of nearly 4,200 a day for the seven days ending Monday. Kansas officials want to see the state's rate of positive tests drop, but the seven-day figure of 16% was the largest in three weeks.
