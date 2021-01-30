Special to The Gazette
ESB Financial is proud to announce two new agriculture and commercial lenders to Team ESB.
Craig Bender grew up on a small family farm in rural Indiana where his family and he operated a small cow/calf herd and were active in showing cattle at local, state and national levels.
Bender is a graduate of Purdue University. His wife Shaney and he have three daughters each growing up in the agricultural world. Bender has over 20 years experience in community banking with an emphasis in commercial/agricultural finance and a passion for the same. He definitely considers himself a “people person” and view the opportunity to meet new people and assist them in their financial endeavors one of the most fulfilling aspects of his role as a lender.
“ESB Financial is excited to add Craig Bender to our lending team,” said Michael Black, Executive Vice President/Lending. “Craig brings solid experience in Ag and Commercial lending combined with an attitude that encouraged ESB to add him to the ESB family.”
Ryan Williams grew up in Madison and graduated from Emporia State University. After college, he accepted a position at a bank in Manhattan, where he worked in the credit department, and eventually managed the participation loan portfolio. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors so he jumped at the chance to come back home and be a Commercial and Ag lender at ESB Financial.
“ESB Financial is excited to add Ryan Williams to our lending team,” Black said. “Ryan provides over six years of lending experience and fits the culture of ESB serving the clients in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.