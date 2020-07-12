Draft safety guidelines for school this fall from the Kansas State Department of Education say students, teachers and staff should wear masks, but that students up to fifth or sixth grade shouldn’t be required to wear them unless local officials mandate it, the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle are reporting.
The draft guidelines about how to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic were shared with superintendents last week and are expected to be formally presented to the State Board of Education this week.
The guidelines say everyone should wash their hands when arriving at school and every hour afterward. Space should be made in classrooms to allow social distancing. Locker use is discouraged and staggered transition time between classes is recommended for those schools that choose to use them.
If someone in a school tests positive for COVID-19, school officials could close buildings for several days or close rooms where the infected person studies or works for thorough cleanings. In communities that have moderate to high levels of restrictions outside of the school system, the draft suggests districts should consider staggered attendance.
Local districts have begun public discussions about reopening.
The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of walk-through temperature scanners ahead of the upcoming school year last week, and Superintendent Kevin Case said information on what the year might look like wouldn’t be finalized until closer to Friday.
While the district is “committed” to starting the year with in-person instruction on Aug. 17, staff is looking at some options such as online/live stream options as well as a mix of both approaches.
“I’m glad we’re looking into livestream options because I just can’t even imagine a teacher having to create an in-class curriculum and plan in addition to an online [plan] for every minute of every day,” said Board Vice-President Leslie Seeley during the July 8 board meeting. “That’s so overwhelming.”
USD 251 North Lyon County Superintendent Robert Blair told the district’s board of education that it was his understanding that schools would be given a “menu of options” during a July 8 meeting. Considerations would be given for families with students who are uncomfortable coming into school buildings.
“What we’re hearing is, the decision to close schools in the future would be a local decision,” he said during the meeting.
USD 386 Madison-Virgil Superintendent Stu Moeckel said districts could be looking at a few different scenarios for the year, including students staying home and learning online, or a hybrid version of the two.
I just reported someone who called Governor Kelly "Comrade" Kelly.
During The White House task force briefing on July 8, Dr. Deborah Birx (head of the virus task force) was asked about children and schools. Her reply: “data was skewed for people with symptoms and those over 18.” look it up!!
Lack of evidence to support a theory (regardless of the politics) does not make one consider NO evidence as proof.
She went on to say they were working very hard at gathering data for children asymptomatic and under the age of 10. There is little to no evidence on how young children spread the disease as of yet according to the tasks force.
At the VERY LEAST usd 253 should require masks for all as it is one of the few things we currently have as a tool.
Our cases continue to increase. Maybe the health dept should have worked harder on the mask mandate. Now the district may open school without them. You think cases rise now?
Lastly- do the math. 1% of 1,000 is NOT the same as 1% of 10,000.
I hope the school board will also oversee the health of students AND all our staff in schools in Emporia. Masks and social distances are a must.
The "virus" death rate for <18 years old is only 0.1%, we've already started returning to normalcy! No more lockdowns from comrade Kelly!
Ryann, thank you for including what Leslie Seeley said regarding her concerns for teachers. Leslie, thank you for voicing your concern about the expectations and probable demands on teachers.
