The Emporia Municipal Band invites the community to travel the world with music this week.
The band hits the stage at Fremont Park at 8 p.m. Thursday. The theme is “Travel Around the World with EMB.”
The musical offerings include “The Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key and arranged by John Philip Sousa; the “Orpheus Overture,” “Russian Sailors’ Dance,” “Festivo,” “At the Dixieland Jazz Funeral” and much more.
The Emporia Municipal Band is currently in its 80th season. All concerts are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.