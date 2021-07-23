Claude Dwain Roswurm was born at home in the Kansas Flint Hills on August 17, 1931. He was the only child of William (Bill) & Hazel Sillyman Roswurm. He passed away on July 4, 2021, in Norman, OK. A family memorial service is scheduled for a later date in his beloved Flint Hills.
He worked with his dad on the Merrill Ranch & graduated from Council Grove High School. He was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War, serving in a special engineering unit attached to the US Air Force in California. Claude married the love of his life, Melba Ernst, in 1954 while on leave from the Army and graduated from Kansas State University with a BS degree in Technical Agronomy in 1960. Summers in college were spent working for the Soil Conservation Service in Cottonwood Falls & Eureka, Kansas, and for the Forest Service in Woodland Park, Colorado. After graduation he began his long career with the Bureau of Land Management as a realty specialist, wildland firefighter and right of way negotiator which took him from Kansas to live with Melba and his children in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, & Montana. After retiring from the BLM in Billings, MT, Claude formed his own right of way company and worked as a right of way specialist all over the United States. In 1995, he & Melba returned to live in Americus, Kansas. They relocated to Goldsby, OK, in 2015 to live with their son & his family.
Throughout his life, Claude was an active member of many Masonic bodies including the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, and Eastern Star in Dillon & Billings, MT; Belle Fourche, SD; Americus & Emporia, KS; and Washington, Purcell, Lexington & Norman, OK. He served in many positions with each, culminating as Montana’s Worthy Grand Patron. In addition to his Masonic work, Claude was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Optimists & Kiwanis clubs. He served on local government & community boards in Billings, MT, and Americus, KS.
Claude was a dedicated family man who found great joy in being outside - whether it was rounding up cattle in Kansas, hiking in the mountains of South Dakota & Montana with his family, working in his yard & garden, giving hayrides to his grandkids in Kansas, or simply watching the horses in the field behind his house. His smile was infectious, and his friendly personality was hard to forget.
Claude was dearly loved by his immediate family, extended family, and many friends. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Wistrand, her husband Scott, and their children Kyle and Hannah; son, Scot Roswurm, his wife Jenni, and their children Sam (Kate), Jesse (Amy), Seth (Bree), Jake (Amy), Steve & Katie. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Melba.
Claude will be returned home to Kansas to be laid to rest with his wife and parents in the Americus cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been conducted by Wadley’s Funeral Service in Purcell, OK. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service for family only will be held in the Flint Hills at a later date.
