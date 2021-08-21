The Emporia Granada Theatre is joining the growing number of venues across the country requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or mask up for entry.
In a statement made to social media Friday evening, executive director Rebeca Herrera and board president Michael Helbert said the move was needed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Masks of unvaccinated people may be removed when drinking. However, failure to wear a mask when not engaged in drinking a beverage is grounds for removal from the premises," the statement reads. "It is our sincere hope that all of our patrons will respect their fellow citizens and follow these rules. These rules are being put in place for the benefit of the patrons, the staff of the Granada, and the performers.
"All patrons should know that there is a risk of being with unvaccinated people and the Granada cannot guarantee or insure that all patrons will follow these rules or that some may attempt to circumvent them. All patrons are attending at their own individual risk."
Herrera and Helbert expressed their desire for patrons, staff and performers to have "a safe and wonderful experience" at the Granada.
The policy is effective immediately but "subject to change."
"It should be noted that artists may refuse to perform before unvaccinated people," they said.
The Granada is set to welcome comedian Andy Gross at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
