Fermina Josephine Nuessen Liggett went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Holiday Resort. She was 98 years old. Fermina was born September 17th, 1921 to Henry and Agnes (Miller) Nuessen. She was the fourth child born of nine children. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Olpe, KS and went onto graduate from Wichita Business College. Wichita would also become where she made her home.
Fermina was joined in marriage to Charles Duane Liggett on August 30th, 1941 in Olpe, KS. They were blessed with three children, Fredrick Eugene, Charlene Kay, and Richard Lee. She spent her time being a mother and a homemaker. She loved being outside working in the yard and her flower gardens. She was never known to meet a flower she didn’t love. Fermina made a point to spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her sisters, Bernadine Kehres and MaryAnn Coffman, both of Emporia, KS; her son, Richard (Diane) Liggett of Reading, KS; grandchildren, Rhonda (Dan) Harder of Emporia, KS, Jody (Darren) Johnson of Olathe, KS, Jeremiah (Bonnie) Liggett of Allen, KS, Jesse (Kitty) Liggett of Emporia, KS as well as great and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brother and sisters; her husband, Charles; and her children, Fredrick and Charlene.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Daniel Coronado as celebrant. Interment in the Bean Cemetery, Little River, Kansas will be on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the Rosary recited at 7:00.
A memorial has been established with the Olpe Veterans Memorial, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.