Mary Kay Independent Senior Sales Director Brenda Barrows of Emporia has earned the use of the exclusive Mary Kay pink Cadillac, an iconic symbol of success, the most coveted incentive awarded by Mary Kay.
Barrows took delivery of the new pearlized pink Cadillac XT5, her 13th Mary Kay career car, at Ed Bozarth in Topeka. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a pink Cadillac by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.
Barrows began her Mary Kay business as an Independent Beauty Consultant in 1993, and as a direct result of her accomplishments, became an Independent Sales Director in 1995. As an Independent Sales Director, she chooses to provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and continues to offer her customers high-quality Mary Kay products.
Barrows is mentored by Independent National Sales Director Pam Ross.
“No matter how many free cars I earn, it is always a thrill," Barrows said. “This is truly a team effort, and I could not drive a Pink Cadillac without the help of my awesome unit of consultants.”
Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors earn the use of a pink Cadillac XT-5. The Career Car Program also includes the Chevy Malibu, Chevy Equinox, Chevy Traverse and MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
“Mary Kay has continued to provide a rewarding opportunity selling irresistible products and changing the lives of women around the world for 55 years,” said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. “The use of career cars earned by the independent sales force are just one of the ways our Independent Beauty Consultants are rewarded for their success. We are proud to recognize them for their hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their Mary Kay businesses.”
Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 164,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently, there are more than 4,100 Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.
