Five career teachers from all over the country have already started enjoying induction activites as part of the National Teachers Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The class recently to Washington D.C., to participate in the first part of induction ceremonies, ahead of their Emporia induction activities next month.
The five inductees are:
Dr. Rebecca Hamilton from Riviera Beach, Florida;
Dr. Erick Hueck from Miami, Florida;
Dr. Caryn Long from Montverde, Florida;
Kristen Record from Stratford, Connecticut; and
Monica Washington from Texarkana, Texas.
During their trip to Washington D.C., May 2 - 6, the teachers engaged in professional engagement including an afternoon at the Department of Education meeting with department officials and recording videos for the department’s newsletter; meeting with representatives, senators, and a member of Sen. Jerry Moran’s staff on Capitol Hill to discuss education issues; and meeting with the National Education Association Board of Directors for a reception and luncheon.
The group also took part in professional learning activities including a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, an evening tour of the Capitol by Sen. Roger Marshall, a tour of the White House, a visit to the Goddard Space Flight Center where the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is being constructed and an evening tour of the monuments and memorials. The inductees were accompanied by Dr. Ralph Draper, NTHF executive director, and Ken Weaver, interim deputy director.
Emporia induction activities are scheduled for June 12 - 16, and as always there are a number of opportunities for the public to participate and welcome the teachers to the community. According to a written release, save-the-date opportunities for the public to participate include the book launch and sale of ESU Professor Emeritus Dr. Stu Ervay’s new book “The New Learning Infrastructure” from 3 - 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Skillet Atrium of Visser Hall.
Thursday, June 15’s Thank You to The Community activities are as follows:
The Children’s Learning Program co-sponsored with the Emporia Public Library for kindergarten through sixth graders from 10 - 11:30 a.m. in the Skillet Atrium of Visser Hall on the Emporia State University campus. The St. Patrick’s Day Committee provided a grant to support the learning activities for this event. Children can register for door prizes from the Imaginarium.
Forum for teachers, substitute teachers and paraeducators from 1 - 2 p.m. in Visser Hall 330
Forum forsSuperintendents and principals from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in Visser Hall 330
Haught and Cold Root Beer floats provided by Dr. Steve and Nina Haught for the first 200 attendees at the Emporia Band Concert in Fremont Park starting at 6:30 p.m. until the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Finally, the induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in Webb Hall in the ESU Memorial Union.
The public is invited to attend all of these events.
