Barbara Louise Snook left this world on June 8th, 2022, at the age of 83, surrounded by family.
Barbara spent most of her youth in Emporia, KS where she attended Roosevelt, a private school, and enjoyed many school activities. Barbara was a baton twirler, cheerleader and member of the orchestra, band and choir. In 1956, her family moved to Topeka.
Funeral services were held at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS on Tuesday, June 14 at 11:00 am. She was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka. In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Helping Hands Humane Society.
