11:20 a.m.
11:23 a.m.
11:25 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
Perhaps there haven’t been more anticipated markers of time in recent days than those listed above — the varying times of dismissal for the last day of school yesterday.
If you listened closely you could hear the collective cheers of teachers, staff, students and parents from far and wide celebrating as those dismissal bells rang across the district Friday.
The 2020-21 school year, one like no other, is finally over.
Finished.
The End.
It’s been one for the history books, that’s for sure. We don’t need to be reminded of what the year entailed. We all know: From masks and social distancing to remote learning; from case counts to quarantines; from gating metrics to cohort groups; it was a year with, yes, unprecedented (there’s just no better word for it) challenges. And we are all more than ready to close this chapter and move on.
To the teachers and staff: Thank you for sticking with it; for being willing to adjust and institute amazing out-of-the-box teaching methods; and for doing your very best to keep the learning going despite so many odds being stacked against you. You each deserve a gold medal, or better yet, a pay raise. If there ever was a year when the character and heart of teachers was put to the test it was this one. You passed with flying colors and we noticed. Thank you.
To the students, especially the seniors: Congratulations! You made it to the finish line of all finish lines. And it was. Not. Easy. The year was certainly filled with your fair share of disappointments. But you made it and you will be stronger for it. You will soon learn that the only thing you can count on in life is “change.” So after a year like you’ve had, you’ve become experts in the field and should be able to handle just about anything thrown your way. Take the lessons you’ve learned from living through a pandemic year and use them for good. Everything else, let it go.
To the parents: If you aren’t a parent you will never understand the challenges this year put on an already stressful job. Convincing a six-year-old to wear a mask all day long while trying to console a teenager let down by yet another canceled school event or milestone often seemed impossible. Not to mention, trying to hold down your own day job while making sure your kids were at home doing theirs on their Chromebooks. It was often just too much to ask. But you persevered and your kids wouldn’t have made it to the end of the year without you. Job well done.
It goes without saying that we are all looking forward to summer, a well-deserved break. But more than that, we are looking forward to the 2021-22 school year that will hopefully look much closer to normal.
While it may be too early to tell exactly what next year holds, teachers, staff, students and parents, you certainly have reason to celebrate the end of this one!
Happy End of the Year!
Ashley Walker
Editor
