Permits for fireworks stands will see an increase in fees this year both within city limits and within the one mile of the City of Emporia.
City attorney Christina Montgomery told Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday that the $2,500 permit fee for fireworks stands was established in 2012, and had not been updated since. In 2016, the city continued the $2,500 fee for stands inside city limits, established a $1,500 fee for stands in the metropolitan planning area, and a $250 fee for stands outside of the MPA.
Montgomery said city staff was recommending a 25% increase in permit fees to $3,125 for stands inside city limits and within a one-mile radius of the city, and a $312 fee for stands outside of the one-mile radius. Rural communities are still free to regulate their own expenses.
She said the permit fee has gone to fund the city's fireworks show, which has increased in cost by about 28% between 2016 - 2022, though the number of permits has dropped.
Commissioners approved the request 4-0, with Mayor Danny Giefer absent from the meeting. A separate request to include an automatic 2% fee increase was declined, with commissioners asking that the increase be brought forward for consideration each year.
Commissioners also approved preliminary plans for stormwater culvert improvements at Hammond Park, much to the delight of Commissioner and disc golf enthusiast Becky Smith.
Smith said there are portions of the disc golf course that are difficult to navigate because of deep, impassable trenches. Some disc golfers have started referring to the area as Emporia's "Grand Canyon."
"The whole creek is now so deep and wide because of all the flooding that now somebody sends me a picture of the ‘Grand Canyon’ every time the play," Smith said.
City engineer Jim Ubert said the plans would see 8-foot long and 24-inch wide reinforced concrete pipes and two reinforced concrete pipe end sections across four areas of the park. Walking surfaces would be placed on top of the culverts. City finance director Janet Harrouff said the project would be paid with transient guest tax funds, and Ubert said he anticipated proposals going out for bids in a matter of weeks.
Commissioners also approved resolutions in support of Mahnopoly LLC and Capitol Holdings LLC for Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits. Special projects coordinator Jim Witt said the tax credits were created in May 2022 and support housing construction projects.
Mahnopoly's Mahtropolis subdivision will bring nine single family units in northeast Emporia, and Capitol Holdings' will bring four duplexes to 1023 and 1025 Merchant Street, resulting in eight new housing units in the community.
Witt said no city tax dollars or funds are used for the credits.
Commissioners also:
Approved a request to amend a contract for CDBG lift station improvements for a six month extension. It's the first extension for this project.
Accepted a project award from the Kansas Ready Mixed Concrete Association for water intake improvements at the Neosho River.
