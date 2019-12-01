More than 1,000 Evergy customers in Chase County lost power for about four hours Sunday morning.
High winds were likely to blame when, at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning, customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Elmdale and Saffordville reported outages.
Power was restored shortly after noon.
As of 10:30 a.m., Evergy — formerly Westar Energy — crews were evaluating the situation and an estimated time of restoration was not listed.
For an up-to-date outage map, visit outagemapcentral.evergy.com.
