Charles E. Armagost, 88, died November 24, 2019, at Newman Regional Health. He was born May 20, 1931, in rural Strong City, to John J. and Anna Marie (White) Armagost. Charles was the Chase County Sheriff for 4 years and at times was a deputy game warden, had worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 12 years, Titus Stout Ranch for 12 years, and Chase County Road and Bridge. Charles enjoyed fishing and hunting and his cattle herd was his pride and joy.
Charles married Dorothy Norton on December 30, 1950. She died December 23, 1953. Charles then married Linda Trayer on October 18, 1954 and she died August 28, 1981.
Charles is survived by: children, Ronald Armagost and wife Lisa of Bull Shoals, AR, Greg Armagost and wife Gayla of Cottonwood Falls, Lynne Ligon and husband Steve of Gallatin, TN, Lisa Miller and husband Mark of Strong City; brother, Robert Armagost and wife Shirley of Wichita; sisters, Mary Ann Dexter and husband Jim of Ponca City, OK, Geraldine Horseman and husband Jim of Kent, WA; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Jane Armagost of Wichita and Ruby Spain of Cottonwood Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; and brother, Gerald Armagost.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Bazaar Cemetery, rural Bazaar. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Bazaar Township in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
