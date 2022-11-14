The Emporia Gazette
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus.
First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus.
The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
