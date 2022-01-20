Don W. Lill, 80, Emporia, Kansas, passed away in Wichita on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Don Winston Lill was born March 28, 1941 in Stafford, Kansas, the son of Frank and Imogene (Bateman) Lill. He married Judy Elaine Tull in Manhattan, Kansas on June 18, 1961. She passed away August 31, 2017.
Surviving are three sons, Stephen C. Lill and his wife, Suzanne, Clearwater, Kansas, David Lill, Wichita, Kansas, Michael Lill and his wife, Stefanie, Augusta, Kansas; grandchildren, Ashley Lill-Fulk, Erica Hoffer, Rebekah Lill, Emmalee Lill, Gregory Lill, Benjamin Lill, Cody Lill, Corbin Lill, and Carlee Lill; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Fulk, Kinsley Fulk, Elaina Hoffer, Kashtin Fulk, Kingston Fulk; brother, Frank Randolph and sister, MaryAnne Lill Bocquin.
He was a practicing attorney in Emporia, and received his law degree from the University of Kansas.
Cremation has occurred. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, Emporia, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.