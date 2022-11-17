Emporia First Friday is celebrating six years of First Friday Art Walks with a newly formed Board of Directors.
According to a written release, EFF has recently earned 501(c)(3) status. The board met for the first time on Nov. 7, and includes community members from various backgrounds who are interested in supporting the vision of EFF.
Board members are:
Angie Baker, Chair
Dave Leiker, Vice-Chair
Brogy Giesen, Secretary
Josh Thuma, Treasurer
John Decker
James Ehlers
Kim Redeker
Kristin Oberle
Mary Kretsinger
Kaila Mock, EFF Executive Director
Joel Smith, EFF Events Specialist
Kat Dorcas, EFF Marketing Manager
Emporia First Friday was founded in 2016 by Kaila Mock and Joel Smith as an outlet for area artists to share their work. Since then, EFF has continued to grow and provide artists, businesses, and the community with opportunities to connect through art. In addition to the monthly Art Walk, EFF also hosts the Art Market at the Halfway to Everywhere Festival and recently organized its first interactive community mural during an Art Walk.
For more information about Emporia First Friday, visit emporiafirstfriday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.