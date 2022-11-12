The People Speak Nov 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Kelly Secures Victory For Second Term”Reading this article should make all of us appreciate Kansas. New York and Pennsylvania residents are not as fortunate.Joe SalazarEmporia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kelly Victory Resident Kansas Pennsylvania Joe Salazar New York × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Emporia Living Magazine 2022 Edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Veterans Day Special Edition Special Section celebrating our Veterans. READ NOW Cancer Awareness and Prevention Special section on cancer awareness and prevention. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Parolee accused of stealing more than 100 identitiesBREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election resultsAnn DoudicanUPDATE: Attempted murder suspect not competent for trialGladys Marie Dees BarnettHot tar leads to fire on middle school roofFinal unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon CountyEmporia’s Avary, Olivia Eckert sign college letters of intentLocal chef to offer 'Dignity' with rolling restaurantKelly projected for second term, Moran wins relection Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThe Real Issues (14)Wuhan Markets Were Source of COVID-19 (11)A truth vote for America (10)The People Speak (8)A Parents' Bill of Rights — right for Kansas or wrong? (6)The People Speak: Finish the Work (6)The People Speak (5)No felony charges coming in EHS hazing incident (5)Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only (4)Teen charged with mailbox arson (3)City to discuss residential chickens Wednesday (3)Emporia State soccer coach to miss four games (3)UPDATE: Parolee accused of stealing more than 100 identities (3)Bivalent vaccines on the way for children ages 5-11 (3)The People Speak: Supports ESU Debate (3)ESU announces faculty, building investments for nursing program (3)Quilts of Gratitude ceremony set for Nov. 13 (3)'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats (2)Dorine D. Harter (2)City commission discusses allowing chickens in city limits, vacant housing improvements (2)Election Day: Where to vote in Lyon County (2)Emporia Senior Center considers options to mitigate financial strain (2)Moran staffer to do casework in Emporia (2)US Senate: Jerry Moran (2)Local chef to offer 'Dignity' with rolling restaurant (2)UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect not competent for trial (2)Question 1: Can lawmakers override state rules? (2)Iverson plea agreement 'very close,' attorney says (2)Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia (2)Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities (2)City to allow residential chickens beginning Jan. 1 (2)It's (political) ad time of year (2)Stacchini seeks community input as new library director (1)SOS receives new large grant for crime survivors (1)Patrick Schmidt talks gun laws, social security with Moms Demand Action (1)What will happen with scholarships intended for ESU programs that are now discontinued? (1)On the Shelf: "Joan" (1)Flint Hills Animal Advocates offer discounted microchipping (1)Patricia Neufeld (1)EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands (1)Gladys Marie Dees Barnett (1)Lyon County Commission moves forward with bid process on new Road and Bridge Department facilities (1)Emporia State offering ticket package for final home game against Northwest Missouri (1)Kansas House District 60: Mark Schreiber (1)Elizabeth Jean Nail (1)Paula Jean Standley (1)37th annual Phi Delta Theta Pole-Sit kicks off (1)BREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election results (1)Q&A with CrossWinds (1)Suspects testify against accused Avila gunman (1)Kansas House District 60: Mic McGuire (1)Despite ESU cuts, local unemployment drops (1)Kansas State House District 76: Chuck Torres (Democrat) (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.