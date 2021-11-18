Dennis Lee Versch of Olpe, Kansas, died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. He was 83.
Dennis was born on February 1, 1938, in Herndon, Kansas, the son of Paul and Agnes Schmitt Versch. He married Eddie Mae Olson on March 21, 1985, in Russell, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Eddie Mae Versch of Olpe; daughters, Catherine Versch McKinley, Taos, New Mexico, Deidra (James) Morgan of Knob Noster, Missouri, Lisa (Tad) Cady of Garden City, and Amanda (Kenny) Simon of Osborne, Kansas; stepson, Jerry (Joan) Olson of Olpe; brother, Francis Versch of Loveland, Colorado; 20 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul and Virgil Versch; sisters, Velma Hunter, Louise Penn, Shirley Haynes and Dorothy Hill.
Dennis was a teacher, principal and superintendent of high schools from 1962-1999. He joked that people who said he’d never get out of school were right, but he eventually left school to retire by the lake where he could fish and boat at his leisure.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and water skiing. He also had a “green thumb” and enjoyed planting and transplanting flowers, especially irises.
Whenever possible, Dennis spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service in the spring. Memorial contributions to Holton High School Education Fund or Kansas Parks & Wildlife Kids Fishing Program in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.