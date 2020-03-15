A Lebo man did not require emergency transport Saturday night after he rolled his pickup east of Emporia.
At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Road 170 and Road R1 — about five miles east of Emporia.
According to a written statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they found a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Chisholm Hutchinson of Lebo. It was determined that Hutchinson was eastbound in the 1500 block of Road 170 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned into the south ditch.
Hutchinson was treated at the scene for minor injuries but declined further medical treatment or emergency transport.
It is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Saturday night crash was the second rollover wreck of the day that resulted in minor injuries.
At about 8:16 a.m. Saturday, Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, Hartford First Responders and Lyon County EMS responded to the 1200 block of Road 130 — about four miles southeast of Emporia.
According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert Burton was northbound on Road 130 in a Buick Park Avenue when he left the roadway and overturned .
He was transported to Newman Regional Health via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
