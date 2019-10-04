COUNCIL GROVE — The Council Grove girls finished seventh and Jeric Heath led the Braves boys at their home invitational at Canning Creek Cove on Thursday afternoon.
The CGHS girls were led by a 17th-place time of 21:58 for Jordyn Picolet. Liz Mascote (41st), Bree Hilton (42nd) and Keeley Steere (49th) also placed among the Top-50.
Heath placed 32nd amongst the varsity boys, with Gavin Mills serving as the next closest Brave placing 67th with a new personal best of 20:59.
Northern Heights’ Jerrod Campbell was 12th in the varsity boys’ race with a time of 18:07. Taj Bailey was just two seconds behind, finishing 13th. Darrett King was 40th and Ryder McGuire was 50th, helping the Wildcats to a sixth-place team finish.
The Wildcat girls placed ninth, with Teagan Hines leading the way in 31st with a time of 23:48. Taylor Pringle finished in 24:48, placing her 40th.
The Chase County girls were eighth, led by Sierra Johnson (43rd) and Alexus Hatcher (48th).
Brock Lauer was the lead boy for the Bulldogs, placing 24th with a time of 18:41.
The Lebo boys were ninth as a team, getting a lead finish from Mathew Miller 18:37). Wyatt Weiss was next across for the Wolves with a mark of 19:15.
Anna Hasenclever placed 25th for the Lebo girls.
Individually, Olpe’s Macy Smith (5th) and Nolan Redeker (4th) led a small Eagles’ squad, with Mallory Kueser (37th) and Jed Cole (29th) to follow.
