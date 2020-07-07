Life Time announced the cancellation of the Dirty Kanza Tuesday morning, three months after the gravel bike race been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race, which traditionally takes place the first weekend after Memorial Day, had been postponed to Sept. 12 in April. At the time, organizers were hopeful this situation would have calmed down by July and the team had set a deadline of around eight weeks ahead of the Sept. 12 date to make a final decision on the race. Unfortunately, as cases of the novel coronavirus have continued to rise both in the state and around the country as stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted, DK Race Director LeLan Dains said a tough decision had to be made.
"I think it's important for people to understand that, when COVID-19 first became an issue earlier in the year, we had to discuss the entire spectrum of options — from cancellation to running the event with little alterations," he said. "Ultimately, in the spring we landed on postponing to the fall and we were hopeful that things would improved. But, as we're seeing currently, the situation nationally — not only is it not improving, it's actually getting the worst it's been to date."
Life Time, after speaking with community leaders and local health officials, determined holding an event that draws thousands of participants and visitors from all around the world to Emporia each year, was not in the community's best interest. Although Life Time had offered deferred entries or refunds to those who were not comfortable or unable to attend the new date, Dains said around 2,700 athletes were still committed to participate in the DK's rescheduled event.
"There's no responsible way we can invite people into the community and expect to keep people safe," he said.
And, from an operational standpoint, race organizers were not confident they would be able to offer DK racers the best experience possible.
"It takes a lot to put on a world premiere event like the DK," he said. "It takes weeks to line up our sponsors, our partners — all of the things that require the operation of the event."
And the toll the cancellation will have on the community will not go unnoticed.
A widespread impact
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods says the DK has about a $5 million impact on the local community each year. Some of that impact is spread out beyond of the event itself through bike tourism, with people coming into the area to bike on the Flint Hills. While those sorts of biking excursions are still possible and bringing dollars into the community, Woods said events like the DK were "problematic" in light of COVID-19.
"We don't want to lump all events in, large or small," he said. "We need to look at how the public interacts with the event and, any event where people are lining up shoulder-to-shoulder for an hour and a half waiting for launch, or leaning on a fence for an hour waiting for people to come in — anything where people are static, where people aren't moving around — it's going to be rough until there's a vaccine."
Parades, concerts and other events that draw mass gatherings of people, will likely continue to be problematic until a vaccine is available, Woods said.
Additionally, the large draw of the DK would increase the potential exposure for locals as well as anyone else who traveled in for the event and then headed back to their homes.
"If this was a more regional event, where we could keep people more spread out and keeping it all outdoors, I think we'd feel a little more comfortable about it," he said. "But, when you're talking about an international clientele that comes in and they are doing a rider meeting in the Granada Theatre that's jammed packed — that was be difficult to do social distancing."
Dains, who co-owns Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. with Tim Mohn, said the impact is not lost on him from a business owner standpoint.
"I own a bike shop in downtown Emporia," he said. "My partner and I will feel the pains like other businesses. If there's any words of hope, it's that we are strong. We are Emporia strong. I know this is the right decision — there's no second guessing that — but we need to be creative to fill the void. We will still need to probably get lean, but I'm confident that all of us will come back into 2021 stronger for it and running better businesses and we will learn something through the process."
Dains encouraged people to continue supporting local businesses as they can, and supporting organizations that help provide assistance such as the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund.
Woods agreed.
"Businesses are genuinely trying to do the best they can to balance safety and what they need to do to continue operations within the community," he said. "You have people, especially in small businesses, with local ownership who genuinely care about the community as a whole and they want to do what they can to serve people, while remaining socially conscious at the same time."
Moving forward
Dains said race participants have been offered four options regarding their registrations, including complimentary deferrals into either the June 5, 2021 event or June 4, 2022 event, or a full refund excluding processing fees.
Another option is the donation of their original entry fee to the Life Time Foundation benefiting the Emporia Public Schools school lunch program. Life Time Foundation is committed to removing the "Harmful 7" ingredients of concern from school lunch programs, including trans fats and hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup, hormones and antibiotics, processed and artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, artificial preservatives and bleached flour.
"The Life Time Foundation exists to improve school lunches around the nation and they have been doing this for years now, but they have only just recently worked to an agreement with USD 253," he said, adding that Life Time has been working on this partnership with the Emporia district since it purchased the race in 2018. "If riders so desire, they can choose the donate their entry fee to the foundation to benefit the local school district. I think that's a really amazing opportunity."
The donation also gives the participant a non-complimentary entry into their choice of the 2021 or 2022 event, meaning that although they will have to pay for their registration, they will not have to take their chances with the lottery again.
Dains said participants have been asked to make a decision by Aug. 7.
And DK team at Life Time will continue to move ahead with planning for the 2021 event, where Dains said the promised rebranding will be rolled out in the coming months.
For more information about the DK, visit dirtykanza.com.
