Five career teachers from across the country have just learned that they have been selected as members of the Class of 2022 to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame in June. With a combined total of 121 years of full-time teaching, the newest inductees include:
Sergio de Alba, a 6th grade teacher at R.M. Miano Elementary School in Los Banos, California
Robert Fenster, a 10th-12th grade Social Studies teacher at Hillsborough High in Hillsborough, New Jersey
Leila Kubesch, an 8th- 12th grade TESOL and Spanish teacher at Norwood High School in Norwood, Ohio
Kareem Neal, a 9th – 12th grade Special Education teacher at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, Arizona
Christopher Poulos, a 9th -12th grade Spanish teacher at Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut
Surprise announcements were made by online technology in their respective schools over the past two weeks, with the final announcement being made this morning in Arizona. Because of CDC guidelines, in-person travel for announcements, as done in the past by the NTHF Board of Trustees, has not occurred since 2019. Plans are being made for three in-person events in May and June for the new members, who will be joined by the Class of 2020, who learned of their selection in September of 2020 but have not been inducted yet.
The Class of 2020 includes:
Andrew Beiter, an 8th grade Social Studies teacher at Springville Middle School in Springville, New York
Dr. Melissa Collins, a 2nd grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School in Memphis, Tennessee
Donna Gradel, a retired 10th – 12th grade Environmental Science teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is now Dean of Academics and Innovation at Summit Christian Academy.
Thomas Knab, a K-4 Visual Arts teacher at Dodge Elementary School in East Amherst, New York
Jamil Siddiqui, a 9th-12th grade Mathematics teacher at East Bridgewater High in East Bridgewater, MA
NTHF Director Carol Strickland explains that the nomination process for inclusion is very intensive, with a series of essay questions and letters of recommendation submitted by the nominees in January. To be considered, the nominees must have completed at least 20 years of full-time teaching in preK-12 classrooms. The candidates are screened and narrowed to 20 semi-finalists by late January. Then those 20 nominees are asked to submit a 3 minute video about their teaching. The national selection committee, including former inductees, representatives of education associations and organizations, donors, and corporate and foundation sponsors, then review the materials in advance of their meeting to determine the top 5 for induction.
“This is always an arduous task, because all of the semifinalists are worthy and deserving, so then, the committee discusses each application, looks at videos again and through the discussion and balloting, comes up with the top ten and then, eventually, to the five inductees,” she said. “I applaud their work each year as the decisions are taken very seriously. Each year, we say we have a great class of outstanding career teachers, and this year is no exception, and we have double the number for our two classes to be honored.
The 10 inductees will travel to Washington DC, May 9-14 to be honored by the National Education Association Board of Directors, visit with legislators and the Department of Education personnel and enjoy a Smithsonian and city tour, along with media appearances. They will then attend Induction Week activities in Emporia, Kansas, June 14 - 18, with their formal induction scheduled for Friday, June 17. The final leg of their celebration will be at the Walt Disney World Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, June 26 - 29 for the Education Summit sponsored by Pegasus Springs Education Collective. They will be featured presenters there and will be joined by inductees from past classes to celebrate the 30th induction anniversary of the Hall of Fame.
The National Teachers Hall of Fame was founded in Emporia in 1989 to honor teachers and the teaching profession through a recognition program and museum. Since the inaugural induction ceremonies in 1992, 140 educators from 40 states and the District of Columbia have been inducted. This year’s class of inductees represents the 30th anniversary of NTHF induction ceremonies, when the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2022 will be inducted, bringing the total number to 150.
Biographies of the class of 2022 inductees will be available at www.nthf.org on April 15. A list of current Hall of Fame members and schedules for the 30th Annual Induction may be found on the website or by calling the Hall of Fame.
