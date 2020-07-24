George Crocker, age 97, died at Sunflower Care Homes, Emporia, Kansas, Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020.
Crocker was born October 24th, 1922 in Spearville, KS to Herbert L. and Carrie Dvorak Crocker. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann Bassett Crocker formerly of Laguna Beach, CA, a native of Emporia, KS; his oldest daughter, Carolyn E. Crocker of Clark, CO; two sisters, Addie Crocker Taylor, Whittier, CA, and Lydia Lain, Austin, TX; and brother, Leonard R. Crocker of Dodge City. He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Crocker Zavilla of Aurora, CO, Susan M. Crocker of Longmont, CO; and grandson, David Crocker Codding of Boulder, CO.
Crocker was a WWII Veteran for the US Navy Air Patrol Bombing Squadron VPB 106 as a radioman, radar operator, and top-turret gunner. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, five air medals, the Combat Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal issued by the Philippine Government, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with four bronze battle stars: Iwo Jima, Malay Coast, Philippines and Borneo.
He married Mary Ann Bassett from Emporia on March 19th, 1949. They had three children, Carolyn, Kathryn, and Susan.
Crocker graduated with a BA from College of Emporia and Masters of Theatre Arts from University of Denver.
He was a Director of live theatre in Grand Rapids, MI; Sarasota FL; and Miami, FL as a faculty member at University of Miami; he directed in Olpe & Emporia, KS; and Hollywood, CA. His last production at the University of Miami, Crocker directed “Billy Bud” and was awarded the best dramatic production of the year by the National College/Universities Yearbook of 1958.
He was a world traveler and an avid sailor. His contributions to the community entailed serving on the Historical Board, Art Council; he spent sixteen years on the Granada Theatre Alliance Board as well as four years painting historical landscapes on the interior of the Granada Theatre.
Crocker will be cremated. Celebration of life will be held at the Granada Theater on July31st at 2:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the preservation of the Granada Theater Alliance, in care of the Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St. Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801.
