“Truly Like Lightning,” By David Duchovny. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2020. $28
David Duchovny may always be linked with his role on “The X Files,” but he has also made his name as an author, having produced three novels that were moderate successes. He moves his bookish reputation up a notch with a fourth novel “Truly Like Lightning.”
In this entertaining, thought-provoking novel, Duchovny takes on a variety of subjects, from faith and family to modern greed and the endangered environment. That sounds like a heavy assignment, but he manages to pull it off – and toss in a generous handful of wry observations in the doing.
In “Truly Like Lightning,” we meet Bronson Powers, a one-time Hollywood stuntman, who is doing his best to live as a good Mormon, according to his interpretation of what a good Mormon should do. After a somewhat haphazard background that included a flirtation with Scientology, Bronson picked up the writings of Joseph Smith and established his foundation in Mormonism according to the original sources. He may have gotten some things wrong, but he’s sincere in his beliefs.
Having acquired three wives and 10 children, he has settled into a self-sustaining existence outside Joshua Tree, California. They live in blissful isolation, with no telephone, no television, no links to the outside world, except his occasional trips into town to buy essentials they cannot produce themselves. The children are being educated by wives Yalulah and Mary; first wife Jackie died several years earlier.
Enter into the idyllic scene: Maya, a young and ambitious real-estate developer who quickly develops a plan for the Powers property, a valuable acreage Bronson inherited from his grandmother. When Bronson proves reluctant to sell a piece of the property, the inventive Maya comes up with a plan. Three of the Powers children will enroll in public school for a year. If they do well and are happy, Bronson will go ahead with the sale. If the plan doesn’t work out, Maya will withdraw the offer.
Accompanied by mother Mary, the three oldest children, twins Deuce and Pearl and 11-year-old Hyrum, move into town. Mary begins to pick up some memories of her life before Bronson, rediscovering — among other things — the joys of Starbucks. Deuce tries to fit in at the school. He’s an excellent student, but he can’t join a sports team because he’s never even seen a football or soccer game. Pearl is the beautiful new girl on campus, but she has no idea how to respond to the other girls, much less the boys who pay attention to her. And Hyrum? Well, he presents problems all his own.
The year proves to be a time of trying and testing for all the Powerses, as well as for Maya and the other hard-driving members of the property-development “team.” Bronson’s philosophy of life is hard to maintain in the face of 21st-century reality. His faith, which he has always described as “the ground beneath my feet,” may not be sustainable, an unnerving prospect for everyone involved.
Duchovny has created a believable, if out-of-kilter, family in “Truly Like Lightning.” There’s much to enjoy and ponder in this book.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
