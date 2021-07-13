Emporia State football’s Jace McDown was named a first team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America Tuesday morning.
The senior linebacker also earned second team Academic All-American honors in 2019, making him just the third player in Hornet football history to be an Academic All-American multiple times in his career and the first to do so on the defensive side of the ball.
McDown has a 3.99 GPA in health and human performance, which has garnered him a variety of accolades, including a Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award and an MIAA Scholar Athlete listing. He also appeared on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and the Emporia State Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
Within the university, he is a member of the Emporia State University chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma Athletic Honor Society and was named the Newberg Distinguished Senior.
The Columbus, Kan., native has also been decorated for his accomplishments on the football field. He won the distinction of being the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20 and was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, known colloquially as the “Academic Heisman”.
McDown was an honorable mention All-American and a first team All-MIAA recipient in 2019, a year in which he led the league with 58 solo tackles and tied for second with 95 total tackles.
In 2018, he made second team All-MIAA after leading the league with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles and five forced fumbles.
In total, McDown has 231 career tackles in 33 career games.
His fellow Hornet football players selected him as the best teammate and the most outstanding player on the squad and he was also Emporia State’s Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year in 2019-20.
McDown will start his senior season in September and anchor an Emporia State defense which was second in the MIAA in total defense (327.4 yards per game) and third in scoring defense (24.6 points per game) and interceptions (13) in 2019.
By being named to the Academic All-American team, McDown extends Emporia State’s football streak of having a player make that list to five years in a row, which tops the MIAA. This is the 16th time a Hornet football player has received the honor and the 57th time overall for a Hornet in any sport.
Four other MIAA football players made the Academic All-America list. Senior Northeastern State offensive lineman Madison Wrather (4.0 GPA in cellular/microbiology and business) and senior Washburn punter Lane Spiker (3.7 GPA in health services administration) joined McDown on the first team.
Meanwhile, sophomore Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard (3.51 GPA in physical education) and his fellow Bearcat junior linebacker Jackson Barnes (3.96 GPA in medicinal chemistry) made the second team.
