Staff and clients of the Emporia department of Kansas Children’s Service League traditionally gather in August for an ice cream social. In order to remain safe this year, staff prepared “make your own” ice cream kits, complete with fudge sauce and sprinkles, to deliver to clients.
Blaize Dodson is the mother of Amity Dodson who is 9-months-old. Her Healthy Families Support Specialist is Sabrina Hall and she shared this about the care she receives as a new parent from KCSL:
“I enjoy the curriculum that Sabrina brings me each week. I like that the information is not only for my daughter but for me as a parent. I have learned things I would have never known about if I was not in the Healthy Families Program.
“This week, Sabrina brought us an Ice cream sundae kit for us to make ourselves at home. Amity and I enjoyed making the ice cream together and even added blueberries, which are Amity’s favorite.”
KCSL operates a parent help hotline around the clock at 1-800-CHILDREN for anyone needing help, “Because Kids Don’t Come with Instructions.” Learn more at kcsl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.