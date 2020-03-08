A vehicle in central Emporia was a total loss after it caught fire early Sunday morning.
At about 3:10 a.m., the Emporia Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Fifth Avenue for the report of a vehicle fire. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said when they arrived, the entire engine compartment of the passenger vehicle was engulfed.
"We were able to get in there and get the fire out quickly," Conley said. "No damage to any homes or nearby structures."
The vehicle was in the roadway when it caught fire as a result of a car crash. Conley said all occupants of the vehicle got out safely and there were no injuries associated with either the fire or the crash. There was also no damage to any nearby vehicles as a result of the blaze.
"It takes about 10-15 minutes to get the fire out, but we were on scene a little bit longer to ensure there wasn't any other part of the vehicle on fire," Conley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.