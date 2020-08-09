The Lyon County History Center is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment with two exhibits, showcasing both as Emporia First Friday’s presenting venue last week.
“Learning from the Past, Imagining the Future” is a project sponsored by the Kansas League of Women Voters which highlights the history of women’s suffrage in Kansas. A traveling exhibit funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Kansas Health Foundation and Humanities Kansas, the seven-paneled “mobile museum” also traces women’s history following 1920 through the present day.
Deputy Director Lisa Soller said when the Kansas League of Women Voters contacted Soller about possibly using the history center as a venue for the traveling exhibit and she was excited since she was already planning a more localized exhibit at women’s suffrage.
“We had already started to discuss doing a local connection with women’s suffrage,” she said. “It really was tying together really nicely.”
“Fight for Our Right: The 19th and Beyond” was created by museum staff with assistance from the Emporia Chapter of the League of Women Voters and the Emporia State University Ethnic and Gender Studies Program. The exhibit features the history of women’s suffrage at the local level and some stories about the Lyon County women who fought for the right to vote.
A portion of the exhibit is also interactive, asking the question, “what does having the right to vote mean to you?” That question was also answered by ESU students and faculty members who were asked to choose and object for the display. Some chose to create art. Another put a black bandana on exhibit. All of them shared insightful looks at why voting is important to them, bringing an extra layer of meaning to the turn-of-the-century voting booths, white dresses and photographs on display.
Soller said the traveling exhibit offers an exciting opportunity to learn more about Kansas women’s push for voting rights. And, its focus is not just on the few names with which Kansans may already be familiar.
“I really liked how they tied in minorities, people of color,” she said. “They really wanted a well-rounded exhibit and I think they achieved that. They were working with museum professionals and archivists to create this and they hit the nail on the head. They really did.”
One thing that did surprise Soller came out of some research she did before the exhibit arrive. A photograph of Carrie Langston Hughes — mother to social activist and playwright Langston Hughes — is included on one of the panels.
“They talk about her because she was heavily involved in the African American suffrage movement,” Soller said. “I was doing research about two months ago and found information that Carrie Langston Hughes actually attended Kansas State Normal School. So, that was a really cool connection.”
Soller also likes how the exhibit touches on women’s history after the 19th amendment was passed. That exhibit is also interactive, asking those who see it to answer the question, “what will you do with your vote and why?”
“Learning from the Past, Imagining the Future” will be on display through Saturday. A new exhibit is being designed for the space and will be announced soon.
“Fight for Our Right: The 19th and Beyond” will be on display at least through Nov. 7, though Soller said they may extend its run through the inauguration in January depending on popularity.
The Lyon County History Center, located at 711 Commercial St., is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday.
For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org, or following @explorelyoncounty on Facebook and @lyoncountyhistory on Instagram, or call 340-6310.
