The latest edition of Emporia Living Magazine will be delivered to mailboxes throughout Emporia this week.
Every house in Emporia — both in town as well as rural routes — will receive a free copy of Emporia Living in the coming days.
The magazine is produced by Emporia Gazette and showcases the people, places and things in the community that make Emporia a special place to live.
The cover of this year’s edition features the biking brothers Scott and Shawn O’Mara, who share how preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure ride has brought them closer together.
Other features include a look at the first Mexican restaurant in Emporia, the beginnings of an up-and-coming distillery, and a furniture rehabber with a stunning eye for color.
“The magazines are a fun project we get to do each year and it is an honor to share the stories of people in the community both in Emporia Living and every day in The Emporia Gazette,” Publisher Chris Walker said.
Emporia Living Magazine Emporia Living started in 2012 and is entirely supported by the local advertisers who help make it a reality.
A digital edition of Emporia Living can be found at emporiagazette.com as well as copies can found at distribution boxes in Emporia and area towns as well as copies can be picked up, free of charge, at The Emporia Gazette office, 517 Merchant St.
