James W. Blow died Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He was 68.
He was a Naval Officer and also worked in Journalism, Photography, Fire fighting, Teaching and Coaching.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1004 Road 240, Emporia. The family has the arrangements.
