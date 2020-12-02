EUREKA — Five Greenwood County Hospital staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Wednesday in a written release.
All five employees had worked within 48 hours of being tested for COVID-19, and had been screened and temperature-checked upon arrival to work.
"The employees exhibited no signs of illness while working," the release said.
Staff members had been in contact with patients during the work shift and those patients have been notified of exposure. All other individuals with whom the employees had significant contact with have been notified and are taking additional safety steps.
Significant contact is defined as being closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes without facial masks for both individuals. The employees who tested positive are recovering at home.
"I wish each of our employees a quick and full recovery," said CEO Sandra Dickerson. "The swift action on the part of the staff at Greenwood County Hospital and the Greenwood County Health Department to contact trace and quarantine individuals at risk is to be commended. Their efforts will help to keep hospital staff and the public safe. We will continue to monitor staff and patients for symptoms to maintain the health and safety of those working and coming to Greenwood County Hospital."
Greenwood County Hospital has taken significant steps to protect patients and staff throughout the hospital. These include:
- Adjusting outpatient services while promoting social distancing including telephone check-ins
- Restricting visitors from Greenwood County Hospital;
- Conducting health screenings of all individuals who enter Greenwood County Hospital, including staff and clients;
- Directing staff who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with individuals suspected of or having COVID-19 to stay home and self-quarantine to prevent infecting patients and other staff.
"We have been prepared since March to handle this type of situation. We have a great system in place and the hospital continues to provide care in a safe and effective manner for all patients and staff," Dickerson said.
Dickerson urged the community to use "common sense," wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing, practice hand hygiene and stay informed through reliable and scientific based information.
