The years 1985 through 1989 were memorable for the Emporia State University Golf Team. They were the first to win four championships in a row at the Central States Intercollegiate Conference (CSIS), and they qualified to go to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics three times.
Coach Ken Roper of Emporia was Coach of the Year each of the four years won by the team at CSIS.
“We worked hard and played hard,” said Roper. “We were a close-knit bunch. I fondly remember every student.”
Roper invites members of the 1985-1989 team to a reunion on Saturday, June 26, in Emporia.
“We will begin the reunion with a golf game, of course,” said Roper. Tee time is 1 p.m. at the Emporia Golf Club. A BBQ at Roper’s Emporia home will follow.
There will be another golf game on Sunday for those who can spend the weekend in Emporia.
Team members interested in attending should contact Roper at 620-343-0733 by June 15 to RSVP. Anyone knowing a player from that era is asked to pass on the reunion information.
“I was contacted by one of the players who lives in Indiana with the idea of a reunion,” continued Roper. “He suggested it would be a great opportunity to get together with old friends. I have already started hearing from some of the team, and it is interesting to see how many have made a living in the business of golf. I look forward to swapping memories and maybe a few tall tales.”
