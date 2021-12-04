Julie Ann Albrecht, 60, of Kannapolis, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her residence.
Born in Herington, Kansas on April 6, 1961, she was the daughter of the late LaVerne Albrecht and Mildred Teetzen Albrecht.
In addition to her parents, Julie was also preceded in death by brother, Gregory Albrecht and brother-in-law, Dennis Lewis.
While in Kansas, Julie worked for Dillons for 15 years from 1981-1996. In 1996, she moved to North Carolina, finally settling in Kannapolis. For 25 years, she has been employed at Freightliner.
Julie was a member of Freightliner UAW and the Moose Lodge Chapter #1197 in Spencer, NC. She was very patriotic, loving her country and was a huge supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
In 1979, Julie graduated from Emporia High School in Kansas and in 2011, she earned her Associate Degree in Business from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
Julie was a strong lady and while dealing with chemotherapy, she was able to complete some of her bucket list, going to Graceland with her daughter Bobbi and son-in-law Ronald, and to New York with her daughter and sister, Connie, visiting the Trade Center Memorial, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.
Her greatest joy in life was her family, traveling together to the beach annually. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi Albrecht (Ronald G. Magnuson); her grandsons, Caleb Albrecht, who was the apple of her eye, and Malachi Magnuson, who she welcomed with open arms; one brother, Michael Albrecht and two sisters, Beverly Lewis and Connie Albrecht.
Julie also had a special group of friends, both near and far, who stayed by her side through her journey.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home.
The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Linn-Honeycutt with Ronald G. Magnuson officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers may do so to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared at
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Albrecht family.
