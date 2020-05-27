The Emporia Recreation Commission unanimously voted to keep the Jones Aquatic Center closed for the summer season Wednesday evening.
The decision came after weeks of discussions regarding possible strategies for opening the outdoor pool amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Staff had already discussed keeping features such as the splash pad, water slides and lazy river closed this season.
ERC Director Tom McEvoy said staff had compiled a number of pros and cons regarding the openings of both the recreation center and the aquatic center over the last several weeks. The staff also looked at a number of challenges that would be presented by opening the pool.
Without a set opening and closing date, one of the first challenges was the cost of hiring and training lifeguards.
"We would need a minimum of two weeks for hiring and training, which would cost somewhere between $5,000 - $8,000 initially," McEvoy said. "Another one is it's hard to maintain social distancing. Lifeguards must maintain eyes on the pool at all times, so who is watching the pool deck and locker rooms for distancing?"
Additionally, all amenities would need to be removed for the summer season. That means no concessions stands or water fountains — which McEvoy said would bring another challenge for children who are dropped off for several hours. Other amenities such as tables and lounge chairs would also not be available for guests.
Another challenge, McEvoy said, would come if a member of JAC staff became ill with the virus.
"We may have a lot of people coming into town that we don't know and one of the things that we are very aware of is contact tracing," he said. "One of the things we had talked about is having people pay at the window and check-in at a table with one of the staff members writing down the names, addresses and phone numbers of everyone who enters in case an outbreak does happen. The health department would be able to have that information for contact tracing. But, that again adds more to the operation of the swimming pool."
ERC did receive five thermometers that could be used to take patron temperatures upon entry at the pool, but there was some concern about using them consistently outside during hot summer days.
Board Chairman Mike Helbert said while he was personally not comfortable with opening the pool, he wanted to get the staff perspective before any decisions were made.
"I want to hear from the staff because ... this is your job," he said. "I want to hear what everybody's opinion is."
Staff members were largely in agreement that the pool should remain closed this year.
Assistant Director of Business Jennifer Bennett said she did not feel opening the pool made sense, due to the need to pay a full staff once they were hired on for the summer.
"There's a lot to opening a pool," she said. "You can't just open the doors with a couple of lifeguards and see how it goes. ... From a business perspective I just can't make it work in my head."
Bennett said with other ERC programs, preregistrations are taken. That cannot be done with the aquatic center.
Aquatics Supervisor Jennifer Wegener said she was not sure that she would be able to hire enough lifeguards for the summer.
Assistant Director of Operations Amanda Gutierrez said she agreed with everyone's concerns, and said she did not feel like ERC had enough resources to effectively keep all of its staff and patrons safe throughout the pandemic.
"The pool makes me nervous," she said. "I don't feel like we can put as many controls in place that would make me feel comfortable, for both the patrons and the staff, to open."
While the Jones Aquatic Center will be closed, the rec center is planning to open the indoor pool June 8, provided the county moves into the next phase of recovery.
