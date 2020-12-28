Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Rain and snow this morning changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.