Emporia Community Action (ECA) would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to all those who showed up, flexed their First Amendment rights, and made their voices heard at the Vote No Rally last Saturday. And a special thanks to all the courageous people who shared their stories with us. The work is not over, and we will keep working until August 2nd and beyond!
In the interest of further voter education, we’d like to highlight and correct some common misconceptions about abortion services, a couple of which were quoted in The Gazette’s coverage of the rally.
Abortion is not funded by taxpayer dollars. Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has prohibited the use of federal dollars (Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP) to fund abortion. In Kansas, there is an exception for rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in danger. If “Value Them Both” passes, this exception will be at risk. Private insurance companies also only cover abortion under the same circumstances.
Late-term abortion is heavily regulated in Kansas and can only be performed in the case of “life or severely compromised physical health.”
The abortion rate is dropping in Kansas, and nation-wide. In the last 10 years, the annual number of Kansas residents receiving abortion services has dropped from 4,223 to 3,937 (or a 7% decrease). (Statistics from Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment)
Eliminating Title X-Funded facilities, such as Planned Parenthood, would INCREASE abortion rates, not decrease them. For example, in 2014, Title X–funded clinics alone helped women avert 904,000 unintended pregnancies, 439,000 unplanned births and 326,000 abortions. Without the contraceptive services provided by these clinics, the U.S. rates of unintended pregnancy, unplanned birth and abortion each would have been 33% higher, and the teen pregnancy rate would have been 30% higher. (Statistics from Guttmacher Institute)
Emporia Community Action
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.