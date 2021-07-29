The Lyon County 4-H Ambassadors gave a warm welcome to fair board members, family and friends as they shared a meal together to kick-off the Lyon County fair at the annual Friends of 4-H picnic.
“Friends of 4-H is a special way that Lyon County thanks our supporters throughout the year,” said Corinne Patterson, Lyon County 4-H youth development extension agent. “We think of our fair supporters — sponsors of awards to our livestock buyers — and we also have scholarships supporters and various activities from our local organizations and so many people who are alumni and support Lyon County 4-H.”
Patterson said all the supporters have been invited to come to the Friends of 4-H picnic as an annual event for many years.
This year, the picnic was served instead of a potluck. Keith Foster, a supporter, made pulled pork, with 4-H clubs making side dishes, such as cheesy potatoes, green beans and salad. Casey’s provided more than 600 cookies.
“We’re excited that we can host all of the night events, all of the shows, and we welcome our friends and family and community to come in and watch,” Patterson said.
The 4-H Ambassadors engaged the crowd with a question and answer session after dinner.
“We’ll ask questions based off of 4-H and explain a little bit about what that project means to use,” said ambassador Emily Miser.
Miser asked the crowd if they knew how many kids were in 4-H.
“There are 280 kids in Lyon County in 4-H,” she said. “I chose to be an ambassador to become a better leader for 4-H. I think this event is a great way to give back people who donate to 4-H and support 4-H.”
Questions ranged from shooting sports to poultry and sheep.
“Did you know sheep can remember over 50 people?” said 15-year-old ambassador Braxton Young of Americus. “More than I can say.” Young has been showing sheep and goats for many years and plans to start his own sheep business. 4-H gives him the leadership skills he needs for this opportunity, he said.
Ambassador Bethany Dedonder, 15, of Americus spoke about her passion for the Public Fashion Review event.
The event will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Anderson building.
Young will compete in the buymanship competition.
“I will buy an outfit from head to toe — top, bottom and shoes — and I will show up and model that outfit for a judge,” she said.
Part of the competition is talking about the care of the outfit, where to wear it, prices and the purpose of buying it.
“It teaches a lot about spending and money management and caring for yourself,” she said.
Ambassador Garland Hanline, 17, said he has previously been a leader for shooting sports.
“I like the leadership aspect of 4-H,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to continue doing this for the past few years.”
Chloe Fisher, one of the junior leaders in 4-H, aspires to also continue leadership in 4-H.
She is most excited about her beef project, with a market steer named “Mr.”
“I enjoy it because it shows me way more leadership skills than I had before,” she said. “I also get to meet new people.
Friday is the first public fair event, a cat and dog show at 5 p.m. in the Anderson building.
