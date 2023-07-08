An Admire man was transported to Newman Regional Health after a motorcycle accident Friday evening.
According to Deputy James Baker, around 9:55 p.m., the Emporia/ Lyon County EMS, Admire Fire Department, and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 2800 block of north Hwy 99, for an injury accident.
Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Gunter of Admire was traveling north on Hwy 99 on a motorcycle, 2004 Kawasaki Volcan, when a black and white calf ran into the road in front of him. Gunter was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Newman's Regional Hospital by private vehicle.
The calf owner was notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.