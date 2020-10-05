Appointments are still available for the ESU Blood Drive from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Union Webb Lecture Hall North.
Throughout October, as a thank to donors for making time to donate, you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. You could be 1 of 5 winners.
All donated blood is tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
To register, call 800-RED-CROSS.
