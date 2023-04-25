The National Rifle Association (NRA) is the most controlling Political Action Committee in the U.S. This organization funds Republican candidates’ election campaigns and spends money to keep opposing candidates from winning elections. Recently the NRA convinced the Republican controlled Kansas legislature to place their “Eddie Eagle” gun safety program in KS elementary schools.
This program was first developed by Marion Hammer, a gun lobbyist who was active in writing pro-gun legislation in Florida after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.
Rather than Kansas legislators requiring gun owners to keep guns in locked storage, they passed a law to put the NRA’s gun safety program in our schools. A district the size of Emporia will easily pay more than $100,000 to the NRA for this curriculum, adding more money to NRA’s coffers.
Government research over a span of nine years found that gun safety programs do NOT make a difference in children’s behaviors when encountering guns. The American Academy of Pediatrics has come to the same conclusion with their research.
There is a specific protocol used when our schools adopt a new curriculum. Research supported by data is the most important factor. NO data driven research supports NRA’s “Eddie Eagle.”
To look at the Eddie Eagle curriculum, one can search eddieeagle.com. It includes a video and pencil/paper work, lacking many components of an effective curriculum that will impact students’ behaviors and generalize their learning.
Licensed teachers may not be the ones asked to teach “Eddie Eagle,” rather it could be taught by gun enthusiasts. This curriculum will NEVER prevent school shootings. Only by legislating strict gun control laws and banning the sales of automatic weapons will the number of school shootings decrease. This fact is supported by data from around the world.
Marla Darby
Emporia
