Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Birchmeier of Emporia, Kansas died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 72.
Betty was born on July 19, 1948 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri the daughter of Lonzo and Florine Brown Topper. She married William (Bill) Birchmeier on August 24, 1973 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on December 3, 1998 in Emporia. They have one daughter, Jody K Allen. Following the death of her husband Bill, Betty shared 10 years of her life with James Tapley who preceded her in death on January 14, 2012. In most recent years she shared a special bond with Leonard Wagner of Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Jody K. Allen of Olathe; son-in-law, Travis Allen of Olathe; son, Steve Withee of Clay Center, Kansas; grandchildren, Amelia K. Allen and Caleb Withee; brother, Robert Topper of Emporia; sisters, Charlene Robuck of Topeka, Helen Quiett of Meriden, Doris Rowley of Mulvane, and Deloris Diel of Wichita.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother Ronald Topper.
Betty graduated from Waverly High School in 1967. Early in her career Betty worked for the Pennant Cafeteria and American Linen in Topeka KS. Betty spent the remainder of her life in Emporia where she worked at the Holiday Inn and IBP. Betty finished her career after 12 years at Newman Regional Health retiring November 27, 2012.
Betty had a strong faith in God and attended the Church of God regularly. Betty enjoyed live music, hosting holiday gatherings, bingo, traveling, gardening and most of all spending time with family and friends. Betty especially enjoyed her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who brought her so much joy.
Cremation is planned with a private burial at Cottonwood Cemetery west of Emporia. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. In Lieu of flowers please send Memorial contributions to The Church of God of Prophecy or the June Bug Foundation. The June Bug Foundation of Emporia provides financial assistance to cancer patients. Donations can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can send online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
