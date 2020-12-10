Alma Laverne Godfrey, of Emporia, entered into rest Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS. She was 89.
Alma was born January 15, 1931 in Emporia, Kansas to Fred Mann and Ella Mae (Garriott) Dicks. She taught grade school in Reading, Plymouth, Duck Creek, then in Hamilton for over 40 years. She earned her Masters while teaching.
Alma is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ella Dicks; her husband, Daniel Godfrey; son, Darrell Godfrey; grandson, Abraham Godfrey; and brothers, Albert, Fred JR, and Jane (Dicks) Reese. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Shirley; daughter-in-law, Karen Godfrey; granddaughters, Anna Jacobs, Arletta Classen, Alyssa Baumgarden, Aubrey Carpenter, and Elizabeth Shirley; grandson, Eric Shirley; many great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary I. Stead.
Graveside service will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. In lieu of flowers or contributions please gift a children’s book to the Hamilton Library. Online condolences may be made
