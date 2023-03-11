The Emporia Gazette
Gov. Laura Kelly has declared March 15 as Kansas American Legion Day.
This marks the 104th year the American Legion has provided community service and support to veterans. In Kansas, the American Legion represents more than 40,000 family members from over 500 Posts, Units and Squadrons. Any veteran who has served honorably on active duty since Dec 7, 1941 is eligible to join. As she presented the proclamation, Kelly praised the veterans service organization, the largest in the nation, for its continued work to aid wounded warriors and military families, for Legionnaires’ legacy of community volunteerism and for the organization’s significant role in establishing important national legislation.
The American Legion remains today an active and vigorous advocate for service members, veterans and their families not only on Capitol Hill, but right here in Kansas. Among its greatest legislative achievements was the enactment of the GI Bill of Rights. The initial draft of the GI Bill was written by Legionnaires at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. Many consider the GI Bill as one of the greatest pieces of legislation ever enacted. Just recently the American Legion played a key role in the passage of the PACT ACT.
The American Legion was founded in Paris, France by members of the American Expeditionary Force; and chartered by the United States Congress as a wartime veterans organization based on the four pillars of Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Over the past 104 years, the American Legion has become a preeminent community-service organization.
Dan. Wiley, National Executive Committee, Department of Kansas American Legion, expressed his gratitude for the proclamation.
“We are very grateful to Governor Laura Kelly, for your fine efforts in establishing March 15th, as ‘Kansas American Legion Day,’” he said.
According to Post 5 Commander Clay Childs, family members of veterans may be eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion, and continued membership is vital to supporting the four pillars of the American Legion.
Those pillars are Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth.
There are also upcoming opportunities for high school youth to participate in upcoming Boys State and Cadet Law Programs. For more information contact your local American Legion.
Veterans interested in membership are invited to visit the Emporia American Legion, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 15, for a Kansas American Legion Day membership drive.
For more information about the American Legion and events, contact the Emporia American Legion at 620-342-1119, www.emporialegion.org, or email postcommander5@kansaslegion.org. Monthly all-member meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., with a potluck meal before from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
