Lynn Gerald Burdiek, 62, of Emporia, KS passed away on December 31st, 2020 at Research Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. He was born on September 7th, 1958 in Seneca, KS son of the late Gerald and Evelyn Burdiek. He married on February 4th, 1978 to his wife of nearly 43 years Jeanette Burdiek.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of the home; 5 children including Jeff Burdiek of Emporia, KS; Matt Burdiek and his wife Casey of Dover, KS; Jarod Burdiek of Emporia, KS; Amy Curry and her husband Kevin of Gardner, KS; and Nicole Sparks and her husband James of Auburn, KS; his 8 grandchildren, Nora Burdiek, Logan Sparks, Eli Burdiek, Ainsley Curry, Carter Burdiek, Easton Curry, Addison Curry, and Colin Sparks; his siblings, Nancy Henson, Karen Osterhaus, Sheryl Nordhus, Ron Burdiek, Joyce Russell, Diane Lueger, Mary Schoenfeld, Duane Burdiek, and Marcia Gyhra, their spouses, and many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, cousins, aunts/uncles, and friends he considered family.
He was an avid farmer, loving husband, father, and brother who also worked in pet food manufacturing for over 20 years. Throughout his ventures in the farming industry as well as at the manufacturing plant he worked at he left an impression on nearly everyone he came into contact with. He will be dearly missed for his ornery nature and all those who knew and loved him will miss his “words of wisdom” that were sure to bring a smile on the face of those whose ears they fell upon.
His greatest passions were spending time on his farm with his wife, his children and grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who will continue to carry and pass along to future generations all of the ornery tricks and wisdom they picked up from Lynn along the way.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, with Father Brandon Farrar as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to current circumstances, seating at the Mass will be limited.
Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801 for an education fund that will be established as a trust for each of his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
