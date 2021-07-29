Dorothy Grace Giger, 97, died July 26, 2021, at her home in rural Elmdale. She was born December 20, 1923, in Milnor, ND, to Newton W. and Lola Mae (Harvey) Willey. Dorothy graduated from Milnor High School. She was a devoted wife and exemplary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy was a member of Elmdale United Methodist Church, UMC Women, and study club. She was a talented quilter and seamstress. Dorothy loved gardening and bird watching.
On August 24, 1947, she married Edwin G. Giger in Seiling, OK. They shared 66 years of marriage before he died on November 27, 2013.
Dorothy is survived by: son, Alan Giger and wife Carol of rural Elmdale; daughter, Debra Irby and husband Richard of Valley Center; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and sons-in-law, Michael McDaniel of Longmont, CO, and Robert Whitehead of De Soto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ethel Hanson, Doris Hinshaw, Lucille Charleson, Gordon Willey, Walter Willey, Willis Willey, Helen Brown, Dallas Willey, Curtis Willey; and daughters, Alice McDaniel and Joyce Whitehead.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Elmdale United Methodist Church, Elmdale. Private family burial will take place. Memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, Elmdale United Methodist Church, or Camp Wood, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
